GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls has been featured for a second year in a row on a prominent list of safest places in the U.S. Once again, Warren County’s “Hometown U.S.A.” has made it onto Rocket Mortgage’s “15 Safest Cities in the U.S.” – and for a second time, it sits at #1.

The article assembles a list of 15 cities from around the county, ranked based on several criteria. It takes into account population, violent and property crime rates, as well as median household incomes, and home prices. Taking all of those factors into account, the article puts the North Country city of Glens Falls up on a pedestal.

“With a thriving art scene and proximity to the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, Glens Falls has something for everyone,” says Rocket Mortgage writer Sidney Richardson. “Sporting many reasonably affordable homes, Glens Falls is a perfect destination if you’re looking to escape busy city life for a home closer to nature.”

Notably, at #1, Glens Falls is one of only two cities listed with a median violent crime rate of 1. The only other city on the list to hit that low mark is Wenatchee, Washington, ranked at #10.

Glens Falls’ other listed stats include a population of 124,399; a property crime rate of 7; a median household income of $50,071; and a median home price of $211,692. For comparison, Rocket Mortgage’s cited national averages for cities across the U.S. include a population of 330,854,960; a violent crime rate of 7; a property crime rate of 2,109.9; a median household income of $68,703; and median home price of $428,700. Data is sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ 2019 Crime Report, Neighborhood Scout, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Glens Falls is one of two New York Cities to make the list, joined by the city of Kingston at #9. The Massachusetts cities of Cambridge and Worcester also make appearances, at #7 and #14, respectively. 12 states are represented on the list.