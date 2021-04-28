City Council member removed over guilty plea in tax fraud case

LOWER MANHATTAN — New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch is now a former New York City councilman, following a recent guilty plea in a tax fraud case that accused him of pocketing more than $80,000 in taxes he should’ve paid to the IRS.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson said based on the plea deal, Deutsch was removed Tuesday from the city’s legislative body.

“Based on our review of the charging document and Mr. Chaim Deutsch’s plea agreement, the Council has concluded that the office of the 48th Council District has been vacated under the operation of law,” Johnson said. “Mr. Deutsch confessed to a crime and violated his oath of office. He is no longer a member of the City Council.”

Under state law, a public office is deemed vacant is the holder is convicted of a crime involving a violation of his oath of office.

Deutsch, 52, plead guilty to filing a false tax return in connection with outside income he received from his real estate management company, officials said. He failed to properly pay taxes on his income from Chasa Management, the real estate corporation, and evaded approximately $82,076 in taxes that were due to the IRS. He agreed to pay that amount in restitution plus interest.

His former district, District 48, covered several Brooklyn neighborhoods including Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers and Midwood.