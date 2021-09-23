City Council expected to OK sweeping delivery driver regulations

The Worker’s Justice Project displays helmets as the City Council is expected to pass sweeping regulation of delivery apps (PIX11/Henry Rosoff)

NEW YORK — In a major boost to delivery workers, who became an even more crucial part of daily life during the pandemic, the City Council is set to pass sweeping regulation of delivery apps like GrubHub and DoorDash.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson indicated the regulations have enough votes to pass.

The Council already passed regulations during the pandemic to cap the fees that could be charged to restaurants. Thursday’s legislation, the first of its kind in the nation and nearly two years in the making, focuses on delivery workers.

GrubHub says it supports the measures, although other app makers may still sue.

Highlights of the six-bill legislative package:

BATHROOM: Restaurants that use apps will now be required to allow delivery workers use the facilities.

TIPS: Apps will now be required to pass all tips to delivery workers directly and provide transparent accounting of each transaction.

MINIMUM PAY: The legislation aims to develop a minimum pay for delivery workers who use the app consistently.

DISTANCE: Apps will allow drivers to limit how far they are willing to travel for a given delivery.