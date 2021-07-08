City Comptroller race: Brad Lander talks projected primary win, working with Eric Adams

NEW YORK — As the city continues to receive results from the primary election, New Yorkers learned which Democratic candidate will likely become the city’s next comptroller.

Brooklyn City Councilmember Brad Lander beat out City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the race.

Even though the Board of Elections certifies all of the votes next week, Johnson has already conceded. Lander told PIX11 News he had a lot of progressive support from officials including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

He also discussed what his top priority would be if elected city comptroller, what’s most critical for the city and whether or not he sees a relationship working with Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams. He also speaks on whether or not there will be big spending cuts.

Top priority as comptroller

If elected, Lander would be serving as City Comptroller as NYC comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic. What would be his top priority as comptroller?

Lander said he’d spend the money the city received from the American Rescue Plan wisely to reopen the economy. The focus would be on reopening schools, getting small businesses back in business and revive jobs.

He said the city is currently not tracking the spending outcomes. As comptroller, he would look at the outcomes and get up a tracking system to monitor how each dollar is spent.

Relationship with Eric Adams

Eric Adams has been named the Democratic nominee for mayor. Lander is more progressive than Adams, would that impact their relationship?

Lander said he has a long, warm, personal relationship with Adams, and they both have a focus to make sure recovery is strong in communities.

Comptrollers hold the mayor accountable, and he will make sure to work together with Adams if elected.

Looking at specific cuts?

As Comptroller, Lander would work with the city’s money. Is he looking into specific cuts?

Lander said he would do with what the city has with the American Rescue Plan. He would also evaluate the current big real estate tax breaks and go to Albany to decide if it’s worth it or not, and instead, spend the money on supportive housing things.