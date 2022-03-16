NEW YORK (PIX11) — Assamad Nash, the man accused of brutally murdering 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee in her own apartment, was indicted Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the indictment “marks the beginning of our pursuit of justice” for Lee’s murder.

“Ms. Yuna Lee’s death not only devastated her loved ones, but struck fear into the hearts of our [Asian American and Pacific Islander] neighbors, who have already suffered far too much pain in recent years,” Bragg said. “All New Yorkers deserve to be safe and secure, an we will ensure accountability for this senseless murder.”

In the day’s after Lee’s death, Asian New Yorkers expressed that they’ve felt under siege since the start of the pandemic.

“How many more of us will have to push into an oncoming train,” community leader Terrance Park asked at a vigil, “how many have to be stabbed and bleed to death?”

Nash is accused of following Lee into her Chrystie Street apartment building and up six flights of stairs at about 4:20 a.m. Feb. 13. As she moved to enter her apartment, Nash allegedly ran up behind her and pushed his way into the residence, the district attorney’s office said.

A few minutes later, neighbors called 911 and reported hearing sounds of a struggle, including a woman screaming for help. When police officers arrived at the apartment, they could not gain entry. It took more than an hour for police to finally bust down the door, at which point they allegedly found Nash hiding under a mattress; a bloodied knife was found hidden behind the dresser, officials said.

Lee was found with at least 40 stab wounds to her torso, head and neck, police said.

Nash is charged with first-degree murder, Bragg announced. He also faces two burglary charges — first-degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony.