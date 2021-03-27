Chinatown community rallies to help local restaurants

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a tough year for Chinatown.

Friday, community members and activists came together to showcase what teamwork can do — with neighbors and organizers volunteering their time and skills to help local businesses stay afloat and weather the storm of the pandemic.

Volunteers helped build outdoor dining spaces for restaurants, spaces that couldn’t otherwise afford to build intricate outdoor dining setups. Friday, volunteers were priming and sanding such spaces for Alimama Tea and Yin Ji Chang Fen, two locally-owned businesses.

The project represents just one aspect of the work being done to help the Asian-owned small business community.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Vigil for seniors who've died of COVID

Off-Broadway show 'Blindness' opens next week with COVID-19 safety protocols

Manhattan ice cream shop worker recovering after being bashed in the head with a rock during robbery

Manhattan woman defends use of racial slur in viral video

Woman calls NYC bakery worker racial slur, refuses to war mask

Virtual fundraiser set for iconic Manhattan church

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

Spring warmth returns to the area

@PIX11News on Twitter