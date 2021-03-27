Chinatown community rallies to help local restaurants

It’s been a tough year for Chinatown.

Friday, community members and activists came together to showcase what teamwork can do — with neighbors and organizers volunteering their time and skills to help local businesses stay afloat and weather the storm of the pandemic.

Volunteers helped build outdoor dining spaces for restaurants, spaces that couldn’t otherwise afford to build intricate outdoor dining setups. Friday, volunteers were priming and sanding such spaces for Alimama Tea and Yin Ji Chang Fen, two locally-owned businesses.

The project represents just one aspect of the work being done to help the Asian-owned small business community.