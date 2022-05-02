NEW YORK (PIX11) — Caroline Dettman is a founding partner of the women-owned company “Have Her Back.” The minority-led small business works with larger companies to build diverse and inclusive teams.

“What we wanted to do was take a very creative approach, and a disruptive and more innovative approach, and inspire people to want to change,” she said.

The business works with companies to tackle diversity, equity and inclusion for women and all historically excluded groups. Dettman added they work with companies that have good intentions.

“They want to be doing the right thing,” she said, “we just help them move from good intentions to intentional impact.”

She said many of the companies think they understand their employee’s needs, but in reality, that’s not actually the case.

According to Dettman, pandemic really put the spotlight on the inequities of corporate America. She said companies were looking for creative and innovative ways to take actions as a result — and that Have Her Back was an interesting partner.

Dettman and her partners wound up working with several big companies, including Hyatt, McDonald’s and LinkedIn. She said their partnership with LinkedIn is a “great example” of the impact Have Her Back can create.

Have Her Back has also been recognized by “Fast Company” as one of the world’s most innovative companies with fewer than 10 employees.

“It is a dream,” Dettman said. “It is a bucket list moment, and it’s really proof of our concept that you have to be innovative in diversity, equity and inclusion.”