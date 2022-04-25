NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kathrin Hamm went from a high-pressure career to cultivating calm with her company Bearaby.

As an economist for the World Bank, Hamm traveled the world. But that also caused problems with her sleeping routine, so she looked for a solution.

That’s when she came across an article in a medical journal that talked about weighted blankets. It wasn’t a new concept; it’s been around for 30 years.

It was something in tiny print at the bottom of that article that grabbed her attention: Applying an evenly distributed weight to the body can help adults sleep better and help them feel calm.

So she ordered a blanket from a pharmacy, which was the only place it was sold at the time. When she tried it, she found some relief but also found it heavy and hot.

She realized there was no other innovation out there, so she started Bearaby. She says her clients’ needs are far-ranging, from sleep issues to cancer treatments to anxiety disorders.

Hamm said she came up with the name Bearaby, from a combination of bear hug and lullaby.