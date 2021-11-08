Woman creates ‘perfect shoe’

Like many women, Jennifer Fessler walked in high heels for years, despite the pain they caused her.

When she looked online for comfortable pumps for women over 50, her searches only yielded unattractive results.

So she took matters into her own hand to create a better heel. Fessler partnered with her college friend Shari Friedman to launch F.Major: their shoe concept.

Their online store launched just six months ago.

Fessler said their shoes, modeled after high-end, designer heels, don’t sacrifice style for comfort. They’re in the middle of patenting the technology they use to make their heels comfortable.

F.Major currently focuses on black, 3-inch heels: a versatile basic Fessler said most women need in their wardrobe.

