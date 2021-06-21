Trivia enthusiasts create inclusive, diverse trivia experience with ’emphasis on Black culture’

High school friends and self-described “trivia enthusiasts” Deydra Bringas and Shakira Hodges would stay connected by playing after work, but sometimes, the questions asked would leave them scratching their heads.

“Quite often we felt very excluded,” Bringas told PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal, adding that they wouldn’t know a lot of answers even though they “consider [themselves] pretty smart women.”

The pair realized a lack of diverse trivia questions left them at somewhat of a disadvantage when it came to playing. Then, “a lightbulb went off,” Bringas said.

The answer? Trivia For Us, a diverse and inclusive trivia experience that Bringas and Hodges call “a mind game for the culture.”

The duo said that the questions have an “emphasis on Black culture,” but as the reach of the game has expanded, so has the scope of the questions. Last month, an event focused on members of the AAPI community. For Pride Month in June, Bringas and Hodges created an LGBTQ+ themed game

The business officially started in 2019, and like many other owners, Bringas and Hodges needed to make a shift during the pandemic. As people became fearful of going out and playing in person, the duo brought trivia to people’s screens — and even their cars. At Trivia for Us’ “drive-in” trivia nights, held around the city, participants could play while distanced and safe in their own vehicles.

In addition to being the co-founders of Trivia For Us, Bringas and Hodges also host the games and craft the questions together after doing a lot of research. After already growing the business a lot since its inception two years ago, they have their eyes on a bigger expansion in the future, with a Trivia For Us card game in the works.

But no matter how big the game gets, the dynamic duo are focusing on one goal: Fun and inclusive trivia for everyone who wants to play.