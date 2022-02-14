Long Island cancer survivor becomes an entrepreneur

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lori Levine was blindsided when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

“It was a huge shock,” Levine said. “I don’t have a family history, it just didn’t seem to be any reason for it, but it was there and that’s what it was.”

She underwent treatment and radiation at NYU, and with a positive mindset and the support of her family, Lori beat cancer and committed to getting in the best shape of her life.

But that meant giving up desserts, as well as protein bars, which she didn’t want to do.

“I still needed the chocolate. My husband Scott is in finance, he was commuting and working in Manhattan, and he said I’m going to create something for you. He’s not a chef, but he was comfortable in the kitchen, and he created this little protein ball. It was peanut butter cacao, and it was just for me, and it was perfect.”

So perfect, in fact, that in the summer of 2020, Lori and Scott decided to turn their protein balls into a business.

“Scott’s Protein Balls” are made with 100-percent plant-based and all-natural ingredients.

They’re also gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO, which makes them a healthy and delicious snack for everyone.

“We have a whole bunch of people with all kinds of health issues that i get texts from, thanking us for making something, they can’t eat anything, but they can eat that.”

Today, “Scott’s Protein Balls” are sold in four different states and can also be found inside LaGuardia and Kennedy airports.

“It’s been great, it’s been an amazing journey, and I’ve explained to my boys there’s always a silver lining and you have to look for it. Even in bad situations.”