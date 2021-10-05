I See Myself campaign helps girls find influential women they can identify with

Changemakers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Author and entrepreneur Emily Blumenthal has been shining the spotlight on emerging fashion brands for more than a decade. Now she’s using a brand of her own to highlight other female innovators through social media and product collaborations.

She calls it ‘”retail with a purpose.”

The I See Myself campaign, which started in June of last year, uses Charmsters – animated characters from a brand started by Emily and Lindsay Kaye Lippman of Kanvas Brands. Blumenthal said the idea is to help young girls find influential women they can identify with.

“Each character has a purpose and each one has an ethnicity and they were thoughtfully created and put together in a way that they can have an impact,” Blumenthal said.

The campaign has featured powerful women from a number of industries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter