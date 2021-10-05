I See Myself campaign helps girls find influential women they can identify with

Author and entrepreneur Emily Blumenthal has been shining the spotlight on emerging fashion brands for more than a decade. Now she’s using a brand of her own to highlight other female innovators through social media and product collaborations.

She calls it ‘”retail with a purpose.”

The I See Myself campaign, which started in June of last year, uses Charmsters – animated characters from a brand started by Emily and Lindsay Kaye Lippman of Kanvas Brands. Blumenthal said the idea is to help young girls find influential women they can identify with.

“Each character has a purpose and each one has an ethnicity and they were thoughtfully created and put together in a way that they can have an impact,” Blumenthal said.

The campaign has featured powerful women from a number of industries.

