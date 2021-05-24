How #BakeItForward went from a kind gesture, to a movement, to a business

Like many New Yorkers, Tracy Wilk found herself at a crossroads during the pandemic.
Wilk is a pastry chef and culinary instructor. Unable to teach in-person classes, she needed an outlet to keep herself occupied, and used that opportunity to help her community.
“I found myself at home with a lot of free time,” she said. “So I posted in a local Facebook group.”
She asked if local medical workers would like a donation of cookies, as a thank you from a professional.
Social media helped grow the mission from there, and #BakeItForward became a movement — and a business. She even wrote a cookbook for bakers of all skill levels.
As the pandemic nears its end, how may cookies has Wilk baked so far?
“About 100 dozen,” she said.