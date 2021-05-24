How #BakeItForward went from a kind gesture, to a movement, to a business

Changemakers

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Like many New Yorkers, Tracy Wilk found herself at a crossroads during the pandemic.

Wilk is a pastry chef and culinary instructor. Unable to teach in-person classes, she needed an outlet to keep herself occupied, and used that opportunity to help her community.

“I found myself at home with a lot of free time,” she said. “So I posted in a local Facebook group.”

She asked if local medical workers would like a donation of cookies, as a thank you from a professional.

Social media helped grow the mission from there, and #BakeItForward became a movement — and a business. She even wrote a cookbook for bakers of all skill levels.

As the pandemic nears its end, how may cookies has Wilk baked so far?

“About 100 dozen,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss