How #BakeItForward went from a kind gesture, to a movement, to a business

Like many New Yorkers, Tracy Wilk found herself at a crossroads during the pandemic.

Wilk is a pastry chef and culinary instructor. Unable to teach in-person classes, she needed an outlet to keep herself occupied, and used that opportunity to help her community.

“I found myself at home with a lot of free time,” she said. “So I posted in a local Facebook group.”

She asked if local medical workers would like a donation of cookies, as a thank you from a professional.

Social media helped grow the mission from there, and #BakeItForward became a movement — and a business. She even wrote a cookbook for bakers of all skill levels.

As the pandemic nears its end, how may cookies has Wilk baked so far?

“About 100 dozen,” she said.