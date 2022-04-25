NEW YORK (PIX11) — When Flor de Maria Rivera moved to New York she had four pairs of shoes and said, “One day I am going to have a wall of shoes.”

Now, Rivera runs her own shoe company that is a go-to for celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox. For her, everything comes from the heart.

Even before becoming a successful entrepreneur, this Latina had another dream of becoming a TV host, which she did. She wound up interviewing the biggest Mexican soccer star and then received a job offer to become a presenter.

She became a TV host, but never lost her love of fashion. So she wrote a fashion blog on the side.

Rivera was a fan of “Sex in the City” and wanted to be the Latina Carrie Bradshaw. Every Thursday she would take pictures of her shoes and work with brands to promote their shoes, and by the summer of 2017 she launched her own shoe brand.

She said it has been very hard breaking into the male-dominated business, especially as a minority immigrant woman with an accent. But her message is to keep on breaking barriers and shattering that glass.