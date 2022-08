Registered nutritionist Melissa Snover believes health and wellness should be personalized, so she founded Nourished.

Now she created tailor-made vitamins. The vitamins are 3D-printed gummies, made using technology developed with Snover’s team in the UK.

People interested in the gummies input information about their health, lifestyle and goals. That data then goes through an algorithm to create personalized vitamins for you. Tamsen Fadal has more on Nourished the video above.