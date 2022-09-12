She stepped down from the corporate ladder to follow her dream; now Jennifer Kennedy is a successful entrepreneur helping busy moms.

Kennedy walked out of her office when COVID hit. It was after she left that she came up with HoneyBug. The company helps busy mom find gifts for babies and young children.

HoneyBug looks at how vendors source their products, how they give back to the environment and how they give back to the community. They curate gift options, fill their own warehouse and ship orders within 24 hours.

Kennedy hopes the company will expand. One day, they could be curating gifts for prom and beyond. Tamsen Fadal has more on Kennedy and HoneyBug in the video above.