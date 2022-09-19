Lisa Price, a beauty pioneer, built her brand on love and determination.

She started Carol’s Daughter in her kitchen in 1993. Price sold homemade moisturizer out of her apartment before finally getting a Brooklyn storefront. It’s now turned into a world-wide brand.

Self-care was not often part of the conversation for women of color; it was a dialogue Price started. She didn’t know how much it would resonate with other women or how big it would get.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Price moved beyond beauty, starting an outreach program called Love Delivered. The outreach program works with Mama Glow Foundation to raise awareness about the Black maternal healthcare crisis.

For more information on Love Delivered and how to find access to resources and services on Black maternal healthcare, click here.