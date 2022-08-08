Lesa Milan, a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur living out her dreams in Dubai, can now add “Real Housewife” to her resume.

The mom of three is marking her mark as one of the “Real Housewives of Dubai. Her journey to stardom stared in Jamaica.

While living there, Milan participated in Miss Jamaica. She didn’t have a big budget, so she designed her own pageant wear. Milan won. Later, other beauty queens came to her for help with dresses.

Her fashion line wasn’t born until she was pregnant with her first son. She noticed a gap in the market for maternity clothing.

A portion of every sale goes to the Mom to Mom Foundation, which helps with prenatal care. Milan also wants to inspire women to be confident.

Milan also has clothing for people to wear post pregnancy. Shoppers can check out the selection here.