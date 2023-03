NEW YORK (PIX11) – For more than 70 years the Adapt Community Network has been helping kids and adults with disabilities thrive.

The nonprofit changed its name a few years back, but its mission has remained the same: providing cutting-edge programs and services for men, women, and children across New York City. Watch the video player for more on this story.

The 2023 Adapt Leadership Awards Gala will take place in Midtown on Thursday. This year’s honorees include journalist Willie Geist.