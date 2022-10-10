NEW YORK (PIX11) — Naked Angels, a famous Theater Company, has an acting workshop that caters to kids in the foster care system.

The 3T acting workshop is the brainchild of Jean Marie McKee, the artistic director at Naked Angels.

“We do theater games, writing exercises,” McKee said. “Actors, usually right on the spot… read the scripts right in front of the kids, so they see their work come to life.”

Mckee eventually shifted the focus of Naked Angels from production to education and 3T started as a workshop for public school students that lasted three consecutive days but has grown to include a variety of workshops condensed into one evening to bring the arts to the kids in the foster care system.

