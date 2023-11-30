MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York City has hit a snow record but it is not what you think, Central Park has gone 653 days without an inch of snow.

The park has not had a major snowfall since Feb. 13, 2022.

The previous record of no snow lasted 383 days and ended in March 1998.

Last winter in 2022, there was only .23 inches of snow. That is the lowest amount ever since record-keeping began in 1869.

Central Park has nearly two feet of snow throughout the season in a typical winter.

