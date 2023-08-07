NEW YORK (PIX11) — Celebrations will be held around New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Hip-hop started on Aug. 11, 1973, during a house party on Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx.

“To see the culture celebrated for its history when it was never believed to last, it’s pretty amazing,” reflected Universal Hip Hop Museum Communications Director Renee Foster.

The MTA just released commemorative metro cards for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary featuring local lyricists from LL Cool J to Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn Public Library is covered in rap lyrics for The Book of Hov exhibit, their salute to one of the borough’s most iconic rappers, Jay-Z.

Thursday, the Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises will honor a trailblazing woman in hip-hop as part of their collaboration with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, “we’re doing a tribute cruise to the first woman in hip-hop to be inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame. Missy Misdemeanor Elliot,” Foster told PIX11 News.

Friday, Showtime will release, Just a Friend, a documentary about the life and legacy of Biz Markie. The late rapper was a New York native.

“He was there right in the beginning, hip hop started in 1973, ’72, Biz got right in there around 1980, 1982,” explained Foster.

Some of the biggest names in hip hop will all convene at Yankee Stadium Friday evening for a 50th anniversary of hip hop concert, including Nas, Snoop Dog, and Fat Joe.