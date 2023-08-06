LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — It was in August of 1973, at a dance bash in the Bronx, that hip-hop was born. And now, there will be many celebrations in all five boroughs throughout August.

The extravaganza is produced by a group called “It’sAllBlackMusic.”

They’re presenting a 5×5 Block party series celebrating hip-hop’s 50th in all five boroughs.

In Long Island City on Vernon Boulevard, nine music acts are featured alongside art installations, food vendors, and interactive experiences.

And lots of hands, clapping and dancing.

“Hip-hop gives me strength. Hip-hop gives me motivation,” Sincere Shabaz, a hip-hop consultant, told PIX11 News.

Earlier, at La Guardia Performing Arts Center, there was a conversation with the women in hip hop featuring Grammy award-winning artists Salt N Pepa, Bronx rapper Remy Ma and newcomer Flo Milli.

The older generation of hip-hop stars advises the younger ones.

“You had to juggle motherhood as best you could,” Sandra “Pepa” Denton said at the symposium.

“Stepping into motherhood grew me up,” her partner, Cheryl “Salt” James, added.

And to those in attendance in this packed auditorium, there were so many lessons to be learned from these trailblazers.

“They are people in hip-hop who happen to be women who have juggled so much,” Sky Taylor, an audience member, told PIX11 News.

Next weekend, this 50-year of hip-hop celebration moves to Staten Island and the Bronx, ending next Sunday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.