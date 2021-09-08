He’s a comedian, author, and tv host!
Jo Koy has been breaking audience records for years selling out arenas around the world-and he’s coming back to New York! Marysol Castro caught up with the comedian to find out more about his new TV show, movie and comedy tour.
You can see Jo Koy in New York September 26th at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, October 8th at Radio City Music Hall and April 15th at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island.
Catching up with comedian Jo Koy
