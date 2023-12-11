NEW YORK (PIX11) – Rapper Cardi B has revealed that she and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, have broken up.

Cardi B revealed the news in an Instagram Live that was reshared by Pop Base on X on Monday. Cardi B said she’s been “single for a minute now” but was unsure how to share the news with the world.

“The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now,” Cardi B said in the Instagram Live. “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Earlier this month, Cardi B shared messages in her Instagram Stories that hinted at possible relationship trouble, PEOPLE reported.

PEOPLE reported that the messages included: “You know when you just out grow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Cardi B, a Bronx native, married Migos member Offset in 2017. They have two children together.

