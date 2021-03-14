Capitol riots: Where the cases of 6 notable suspects stand

WASHINGTON – It’s now been more than two months since a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five people dead, and the FBI continues to search for suspects.

Many others, however, were taken into custody in the days that followed the insurrection. Here is the latest in their cases:

Doug Jensen

Doug Jensen faces five federal charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Doug Jensen – the Des Moines, Iowa man seen leading a group of rioters through the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 – remained in custody following his arraignment in federal court in late February.

Jensen faces seven federal charges for his role in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Those charges were escalated after authorities learned Jensen was carrying a weapon (a knife) during the attack. On Feb. 23, Jensen pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to all seven charges. A virtual court appearance is scheduled for March 25.

The judge ruled that Jensen will remain in custody while he awaits trial. Prosecutors pointed to Jensen’s past criminal history and the weight of evidence against him as reasons for him to remain in jail in the Washington, D.C. area. Prosecutors say dozens of photos and videos from the attack show Jensen at the head of a group charging at police officers, including Officer Eugene Goodman.

Jensen has said he is an adherent to the “QAnon” conspiracy theories and says he wore a “Q” shirt on the day of the attack so that the fictitious character would receive credit for the assault. In their court filings, prosecutors say Jensen was hopeful on January 6th that members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence would be taken into custody by fellow rioters. They also argue that Jensen’s views on the legality of President Joe Biden’s election haven’t changed.

Klete Keller

US swimmer Klete Keller smiles after winning the men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay swimming heat at the National Aquatics Center in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 12, 2008. (GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded not guilty on seven charges during a remote hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Keller said little during the hearing, the Los Angeles Times reported, telling the court “good afternoon, doing well, thank you” after he was introduced to the prosecutor. He is due back in court April 6.

A federal arrest warrant for Keller contains pictures that investigators said show Keller with a mob of people inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Video of the insurrection appears to show a bearded Keller inside the Capitol building, wearing an Olympic team jacket with “USA” printed on the back and sleeves.

A criminal complaint said the 6-foot-6-inch Keller was also easily noticeable in footage from that day because he was so much taller than the people around him.

According to the New York Times, several former teammates and coaches recognized Keller in the footage, and few were surprised by his presence at the riot. His now-deleted social media accounts included pro-Trump messages.

Investigators also compared images from the Capitol riot to Klete Keller’s Colorado driver’s license to identify him, the complaint states.

Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jenny Cudd

Jenny Cudd is seen on Facebook Live inside the Capitol building, according to authorities. (U.S. Department of Justice)

A Texas woman accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded not guilty Feb. 17 to five federal charges.

The judge also allowed Cudd to change her travel dates for a trip to Mexico for her and staff from her Midland business, Becky’s Flowers, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

She faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Cudd, a former Texas mayoral candidate, was arrested after video from the U.S. Capitol riot purportedly showed her incriminating herself.

Cudd was arrested after allegedly posting a video on social media bragging that she was part of a group that broke down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door.

“We got up to the top of the Capitol and there was a door open and we went inside,” Cudd said in a Facebook video, according to federal investigators. “We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera.”

Court documents say Cudd declared during a local news interview two days after the Capitol riot, “We the patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol … yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

Cudd later deleted the video and told The Associated Press she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office and didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property. She was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Cudd was not deemed a flight risk and allowed to travel to Mexico between court appearances.

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Adam Johnson, the 36-year-old Florida man arrested after allegedly making off with a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, was released Jan. 19 on his own recognizance pending his next court date, the Bradenton Herald reports.

A judge ordered during a remote hearing that day that Johnson is to “stay away from Washington D.C.” unless it is for court business. The stay-at-home father of five was not deemed a flight risk and won’t have to wear a GPS ankle monitor or submit to drug testing before his next hearing on April 19.

Johnson’s own lawyers said after a Jan. 11 hearing that the photograph of their client poses a “problem” in their case.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah that would be a problem,” attorney Dan Eckhart said. “I’m not a magician […] so yeah we’ve got a photograph of our client who appears to be inside the federal building with government property.”

Prosecutors say Johnson was one of the dozens of people who caused mayhem in the Jan. 6 assault. He faces three federal charges:

One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

One count of theft of government property

One count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Jacob Anthony Chansley

A booking photo from the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jacob Chansley. A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to the Arizona man who is accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. He was moved from the Washington jail to the Virginia facility. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office/AP)

A federal judge in Washington has ruled Monday that an Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns will remain jailed until his trial.

Judge Royce Lamberth concluded Jacob Chansley’s willingness to resort to violence and refusal to follow police orders during the siege signal that he wouldn’t follow court-ordered conditions of release.

Lamberth said Chansley doesn’t fully appreciate the severity of the charges against him and found none of Chansley’s “many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions” to be persuasive.

“I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period,” Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, said in the statement Feb. 9.

Chansley made headlines while in jail after the self-described “QAnon Shaman” went on a hunger strike over the non-organic food in jail.

Attorney Al Watkins helped Chansley move to a facility where he could eat organic meals, filing an emergency motion after his client wasn’t eating due to his faith as a shaman.

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Another man arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection, 60-year-old Richard Barnett, was also ordered to remain behind bars during a hearing last week.

Barnett, who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, erupted during the judge’s ruling, saying that it was “not fair.”

“I’ve been here a long time,” Barnett said. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled. His next court appearance is set for May 4.

Barnett, who faces numerous charges; has already been indicted on three counts:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Theft of public money, property, or records

He also faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; aiding and abetting; and entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.