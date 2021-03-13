Can NYC meet Biden’s July 4 vaccine deadline?

NEW YORK — Both the governor and the mayor said on Friday that they’re taking very seriously President Joe Biden’s pledge to have all people who want a coronavirus vaccination signed up for one by May 1.

The president also pledged that all Americans would be able to get together in small groups by Independence Day, safely, if everybody gets the vaccine.

However, leaders of the state and the city said that while they’re hopeful that can happen, there are some challenges, at least one of which may have been caused by the state itself.

Still, new developments in the battle to increase vaccinations emerged on Friday, including the federal government expanding the number of people who can administer them.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the White House’s Covid-19 Equity Task Force, made the announcement via video, during Friday’s White House briefing.

“This list now includes dentists, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, and many more,” Nunez-Smith said, “including trained medical and health care students.”

The initiative, said task force members, was to add more vaccinators, as well as more vaccine, in the quest to meet the president’s May 1 and July 4 deadlines.

However, the tone was slightly different between the federal and state levels.

“Fifteen million people will be eligible” in New York, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an early afternoon teleconference, “and we have to have the capacity to address those people as quickly as possible.”

“That is a logistical undertaking unlike anything we have done before,” he continued.

The embattled governor also said that he needed to be the person to lead the effort that he described as “not going to be easy.”

New Yorkers waiting in line outside of a Harlem clinic had mixed reactions as to how likely it is that New York can meet the president’s goals.

Falou Seck was in line to get a COVID-19 test, a week after getting his first vaccination. As far as the state meeting the president’s goals, Seck said that it was not his place to guess.

“This problem nobody knows,” he said. “Nobody knows.”

Natalie Bovrie, who was in line to get her second shot, said that she’d seen an improvement in access in the month between her getting her first appointment and now.

“At first it was really hard to get on the site and figure it out,” she said, “and now, like, all my friends are like, ‘Oh, it took me 10 minutes,’ and I’m like, ‘What?'”

Both she and Seck said that they feel the city is doing its best.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that one act by the governor is not helping.

“An end to the quarantine requirement for travelers as of April first,” the mayor said, during his daily briefing.

“I don’t know if that’s the state’s idea of an April Fool’s joke,” the mayor continued, “but it’s absolutely the wrong thing to do. It’s reckless. It doesn’t help us with our recovery.”

De Blasio also said, though, that the May 1 pledge by the president is possible, and consistent with what the city had already forecasted.

“We thought open eligibility would be May or June” prior to the president’s pledge, Mayor de Blasio said. “I think May first is a great time to open it up.”

The mayor added that he believes it can happen if the federal government keeps up its end of the bargain with vaccine supply.

“Every week, we’re short about 150,000 to 200,000 doses,” de Blasio said. “We need that addressed. We need the state to give us our fair share. We need the federal government and the manufacturers to speed the distribution, and then we can absolutely get the job done.”