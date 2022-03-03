WOODLAWN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man slugged a woman in the face as she walked into a Bronx subway station Monday morning, police said Thursday.

The attack happened about 7:12 a.m., police said. The 46-year-old victim was walking downstairs into the Woodlawn Station when a stranger in front of her suddenly turned around and punched her in the face. He fled on foot after the assault.

Police said the woman suffered pain, swelling and a laceration to her lips. She refused medical attention after reporting the incident to police.

The suspect — who’s seen wearing a high-visibility hoodie — was captured after the incident in surveillance footage taken from a pizza shop on Jerome Avenue.

