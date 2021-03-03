California city bans new gas stations; believed to be 1st in US

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man gets gas for vehicle at station

Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pours gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PETALUMA, Calif. — A Northern California city has become what’s believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations. It encourages owners to transition to stations that serve electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The city of 58,000 people 40 miles north of San Francisco hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Petaluma has 16 gas stations, with one more expected to be built because it was approved before the vote.

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

@PIX11News on Twitter