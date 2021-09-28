California bridge fire reveals someone was living inside

Firefighters removed a mattress from inside a bridge after responding to a fire. (Courtesy Metro Fire of Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responding to calls of a fire inside a California highway overpass discovered a person had been living inside the bridge.

The fire broke out inside a Highway 160 overpass Saturday morning. Firefighters found someone had removed an access plate, moved a mattress inside and was living in the bridge, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.

Incident info: At 7:30am firefighters responded to Eastbound Highway 160 near Business 80 for a fire within the overpass. A person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge and was living within the roadway. Observe the mattress being removed from inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/lbRhpn6GUa — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 26, 2021

No one was injured in the fire.

Homelessness tied housing costs as the No. 1 issue for California voters in a July poll.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to renew his focus on housing the homeless. He devoted his entire 2020 State of the State address to that issue, but the pandemic soon hit and quickly shifted his focus to public health.

Still, Newsom pointed to his administration getting 6,000 housing units for the homeless online in only five-and-a-half months, a remarkable pace made possible by the urgency of the pandemic.

As of January 2020, the latest numbers reported by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, an estimated 161,000 people were experiencing homelessness in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.