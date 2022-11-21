NEW YORK (PIX11) — A massive storm dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York over the weekend.
The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.
As residents continue to dig out from the lake-effect snowstorm, President Joe Biden on Monday announced an emergency declaration that authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties.
Photos from around the Buffalo area show the towering snow drifts and challenges faced by plows.