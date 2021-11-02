Buffalo mayor race: India Walton vs. Byron Brown live updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, Election Night is finally here.

Updates in the Buffalo mayoral race between Democratic nominee India Walton and four-term incumbent Byron Brown will posted here. More coverage on this race can be found here.

Live updates

Remember: If the race is close, we might not know the winner for weeks. Absentee votes can arrive through Nov. 9 – and write-in votes can’t even begin to be counted until then. The deadline to certify the election is Nov. 27.

10:40 p.m.: Brown: “At the very beginning, they said we couldn’t win; it was impossible to win as a write-in. But you know, you can’t ever count a Buffalonian out.”

Brown: "Today's election was not just a referendum on the city of Buffalo. It was a referendum on the future of our democracy." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) November 3, 2021

10:36 p.m.: With 96% of precincts reporting, Write-In leads India Walton, 59.1%-40.9%.

10:33 p.m.: Byron Brown now talking at the same time as Walton. “This is a remarkable journey we have been on. Your faith and trust has sustained me,” Brown says.

Byron Brown: "I never gave up on our great city, because we're from Buffalo and we never quit." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) November 3, 2021

“This is definitely not a concession speech.” pic.twitter.com/qMR3QlJpSY — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) November 3, 2021

10:30 p.m.: India Walton is speaking now and says all the write-in votes need to be counted.

10:10 p.m.: With 87% of precincts reporting, Write-In leads India Walton, 59.7%-40.4%. Again, we don’t know that all these votes are for Brown, or that they will all count, but it is looking good for the mayor.

10 p.m.: With 53% of precincts reporting, Write-In leads India Walton, 61.2%-38.8%.

9:15 p.m.: Early voting results show write-in votes outnumber votes for India Walton nearly 2-to-1. We can’t be sure every vote is for Brown, but early voting was Write-In 10,015, India Walton 5,278.

9 p.m.: Polls have now closed. The early voting results are expected to come in soon.