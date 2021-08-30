Brooklyn woman visiting Vermont goes missing while walking her dog

Vermont State Police are investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old Brooklyn woman who was last seen late Sunday morning near the Westminster vacation home she was staying in with her husband.

Erika Seyfried was reported to have gone for a walk with her 7-month-old golden retriever. The disappearance was reported to the Vermont State Police at about 8 p.m. Sunday and is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Erika is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing black flip-flops; no other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

