BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11)– A new educational experience is taking over the open space at Floyd Bennett Field. Students from Bedford Stuyvesant will have an all-access pass to a state-of-the-art facility focused on sustainability.

Right along the waterfront, seven acres of property along with this building will come to a $60 million state-of-the-art facility for the entire community to use here in Brooklyn. Today students did their part to clean up the grounds before breaking ground on the new art school that will focus on the worldwide issue of sustainability.

“We will have a three-acre farm operated by the campaign against hunger,” said Geoffrey Roehm the Executive Director of Launch Expeditionary Learning School.

“We will have an adventure center with high ropes we’re students will work on team building and have fun.”

Launch Expeditionary Learning Charter School emphasizes a hands-on approach to the outdoors.

City leaders it is an achievement, providing an educational ecosystem for communities that have historically been denied those resources.