Brooklyn principal converts school closet into food pantry, clothing closet for students

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Food insecurity was a problem for one Brooklyn principal’s students before the pandemic, but since then it’s become a crisis.

In response, Danielle Darbee, who’s in charge of 162 high school students at the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance in Bed-Stuy, started a food pantry and clothing closet for the kids in school.

She meets with teachers daily and they all share the same concern about resources for students.

The sports equipment closet is now what Darbee calls a mini COVID resource center.

“We need everything else—that’s about it. We have had a lot of problems this year getting donations,” said Darbee.

Teachers said they noticed students were taking home extra lunches and knew they had to do something. It’s not just food that’s needed. Students need toiletries, coats, gloves and shoes.

If you would like to donate, food or clothing, click here.