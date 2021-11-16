Brooklyn Mom feeding families with turkey, trimmings and hope

BROOKLYN — You know that saying: If you want something done, give it to a busy mom! That’s true in Boreum Hill, Brooklyn, where one mom has decided to tackle food insecurity this Thanksgiving in her neighborhood, hoping to make a big impact.

Althea McDonald, 35, is the mother of a 5th grader at P.S 38 in Brooklyn. She just got married and she’s in graduate school. She has enough on her plate, but when she saw families struggling to get food in her community, she launched into action.

She got a little help from her friends. Fourteen other moms at the school — a small army of women — helped out. Nancie Katz joined — she’s the co-founder of a group called Seeds in the Middle.

Together they created a food stand that distributes farm fresh produce on Saturdays once a month. It’s been going strong now for eight months, regularly feeding over three hundred families.

Their goal this month is to add over a hundred turkeys and holiday meal kits to the giveaway, serving low-income families. Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, ham, stuffing, cornbread, yams and cranberry sauce are on the menu.

If you want to help these moms make it make it happen for families in their neighborhood, email ps38equityteam@gmail.com or info@seedsinthemiddle.org.