BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping multiple women, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced on Thursday.

Chad Barclay, 30, allegedly preyed on and sexually assaulted at least five women, officials said.

“Barclay is alleged to have callously sexually assaulted, robbed multiple women, or both through threats of violence and coercion,” FBI Assistant Director-in-charge James Smith said. “Today’s indictment serves as a notice to any individual who willingly uses threats and intimidation to commit sexual assault and other violent crimes.”

From September 2022 to May 2023, Barclay engaged in a pattern of enticing women, some of whom he met through online escort websites, according to court filings. He would ask the women to meet with him, and then sexually assault and/or rob them, officials said.

Court records allege the defendant would lure women to his apartment in Brooklyn and confine them to his premises for hours. Barclay also allegedly had victims unlock their phones and transfer thousands of dollars to him through various financial platforms, officials said. On multiple occasions, Barclay allegedly stole the victim’s bank cards and used them to make unauthorized ATM withdrawals, officials said.

In addition to the five women, investigators believe that one male was the victim of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A 20-count indictment was filed on Wednesday in a federal court in Brooklyn charging Barclay with interstate prostitution, Hobbs Act robbery, kidnapping, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, witness tampering, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

If convicted, Barclay could face up to 20 years in prison.