HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in the City of Hornell on Friday, Hornell Police say.

Police say they have arrested Adam S. Craig, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and James L. Pitts, 26, of Hornell, after a traffic stop in the city where police found multiple substances inside the vehicle.

The traffic stop occurred around 5:00 p.m. Friday evening, police say they found the two men in possession of a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription drugs, as well as a large quantity of cash.

An investigation commenced following the arrest that led officers to recover over one pound of cocaine and over a pound of marijuana from a residence on John Street in Hornell. It was discovered that a child less than 17 was present in the residence where illegal drug activity was occurring.

The two men are being charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, Class A-1 Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, B Felony, two counts, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A Misdemeanor.