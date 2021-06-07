Bronx woman indicted in fatal ‘execution-style’ shooting of ex-girlfriend: DA

A woman was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Citizen App).

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A Bronx woman was indicted in the April murder of her ex-girlfriend outside a Brooklyn deli, officials said Monday.

On April 21, Nichelle Thomas, 51, was at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and St. Mark’s Place outside of a bodega when she was shot in the head, according to officers. When EMS arrived, she was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Latisha Bell, 38, of the Bronx, turned herself in and faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“This broad-daylight shooting tragically cut short the life of a beloved mother and a treasured member of a local neighborhood and faith-based community,” District Attorney Gonzalez said. “The horrific violence this defendant allegedly committed was shocking and senseless. I encourage anyone experiencing violence or abuse at the hands of an intimate partner or a former partner to contact the trained counselors of our Victim Services Unit at 718-250-3820.”

Officials said Thomas was a mother and a grandmother who was in graduate school to become a social worker and was active in her church.

Officials described Bell as Thomas’ ex-girlfriend.

