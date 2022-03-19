SOUTH BRONX, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was pronounced dead after being found with a slash wound to her throat inside her apartment in the Bronx overnight Saturday, according to police.

Police found 37-year-old Bjana James unconscious inside her apartment along East 147th Street near Willis Avenue, officials said. EMS arrived at the location, where she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation by police is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).