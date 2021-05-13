Bronx stay at home dad needs repairs: Monica Makes it Happen

A Bronx father said he’s been fighting for repairs in his home for over a year. Battling an ongoing leak, he worries about the health of his two children who are remote learning.

Philandow Burton is a security guard at night; during the day he’s a stay at home dad. Burton said he’s had a leak for over a year in his bathroom in the Bronx.

Duct tape and wood panels, he said, was the city’s solution.

“Nothing has been done, a lot of empty promises. The pipe is sweating and water keeps dripping. Plumbers won’t do anything,” complained Burton.

Every day, his fifteen year old son is just feet away from the mess.

Burton tried to plaster it himself, but the water keeps coming. He put in tickets, had called management almost everyday — he’s tired of the runaround.

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to PIX11 with a statement:

“NYCHA staff visited apartment 1F to assess the situation and found the leak was coming from a broken stack in the above apartments. A plumber is scheduled for tomorrow morning and plasterers are scheduled to address the three affected apartments over the weekend and early next week.”

