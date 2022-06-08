THE BRONX (PIX11) — Families in the Bronx dressed in orange and shut down Saint Ann’s Avenue during a march on Wednesday to send a message: stop the violence.

In the last two months, two students have been killed by gun violence in the Bronx. Neither were the intended targets.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was shot and killed on her way home from school. She was just three blocks away from University Prep Charter High School at the time. An armed 17 year old with a ghost gun allegedly killed Yambo and injured two others in April

In May, 11-year-old Kyhara Tay, 11, was hit by a stray bullet. Two people were charged with her death.