Bronx livery cab driver stabbed, robbed after dispute over payment: NYPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx livery cab driver stabbed, robbed

Police on the scene after a 34-year-old livery cab driver was robbed and stabbed in the Bronx on Thursday night, Jan. 20, 2022, according to the NYPD (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A cab driver was robbed and stabbed by passengers in the Bronx on Thursday night after getting into an argument over payment, according to the NYPD.

Police said it all went down around 9:30 p.m., near the corner of East Fordham Road and Walton Avenue, in the Fordham Heights section of the borough. The 34-year-old livery cab driver picked up three passengers, including two males and one female, officials said.

Shortly after, a verbal dispute broke out between the passengers and the driver over the price of the trip, authorities said. Things escalated when at least one of the passengers allegedly punched the driver. Then, at east one of the suspects swiped cash from the victim, police said.

As the trio attempted to flee the scene, one of them stabbed the driver twice in the chest, authorities said. The victim collapsed and the suspects fled into the night, according to police.

The NYPD said EMS transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Friday morning, but police said he was expected to survive the attack.

One of the suspects was described as a woman with red hair and wearing green pants, however no other suspect descriptions were initially provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Police shoot and kill robbery suspect

New surveillance video shows suspect who shot baby in the Bronx

Community reacts to Bronx gun violence

Neighbor’s doorbell video shows moment Bronx building explodes, killing 1

Neighbors dig through wreckage after home explosion

Baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx: NYPD

More Bronx

Crime

New surveillance video shows suspect who shot baby in the Bronx

Community reacts to Bronx gun violence

Staten Island shootout: Officer shot when suspect opens fire on cops

NYPD officer, suspect wounded in Staten Island shootout

NYC looking at new ways to keep subway riders safe after deadly Times Square shove

Baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter