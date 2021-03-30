Bronx grandma whose grandson was murdered calls for end to ‘senseless gun violence’

From the streets of New York to the highest levels of government, the gun control debate continued to swirl Tuesday.

Bronx grandmother Linda Kemp, whose grandson — Anthony Martin — was murdered in August 2020 on Beach Avenue in the Bronx, stood with New York Congressman Ritchie Torres Tuesday as he called for gun reform.

“Someone just walked up to the car, the car was parked and just shot, just shot and then walked away,” Kemp said said. “It’s just senseless gun violence, again and again and again. Sometimes you wish not to be a member of the club.”

Torres called for change.

“There are too many guns and there’s too much access to those guns,” Congressman Torres said.

As mass shootings continued to rock the nation, legislation is stuck in Congress.

“The United States has more mass shootings, has more gun violence than the rest of the industrialized world combined,” he said.

Earlier in March, the House of Representatives approved two bills that expand background checks and give federal law enforcement more time to vet gun buyers.

At President Joe Biden’s March press conference, he said, “These are bills that receive votes of both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not, it should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue.”

It’s an issue that is stalled in the Senate.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey said on NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ Sunday, “The bill that passed the house, that doesn’t even have 50 votes in the Senate.”

Lawmakers have signaled a compromise will be needed to sway moderate Republicans to vote for increased background checks. A new assault weapons ban, one that would bar high-capacity firearms used in many mass shootings, has yet to pass either house of Congress.

Linda Kemp shared a message to lawmakers.

“This could be you,” Kemp said. “You could be the parent, the sibling, the mother, the child that lost that loved one.”