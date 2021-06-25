Five male victims were shot outside a graduation party in the Bronx early Friday, June 25, 2021, according to police.

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Five people, including three teenagers, were wounded overnight at a graduation party in the Bronx when a group drove by and opened fire, the NYPD said.

According to police, it happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the corner of Zerega and Watson avenues in the Unionport neighborhood.

Authorities said three people were denied entry to the party and left. Police believe the trio came back and in a black sedan and opened fire from the sunroof.

Five male victims were hit by the gunfire just outside the party, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 17-year-old boy was struck in the leg, a 19-year-old was wounded in the hip, and a 20 and 21-year-old were both shot in the leg, according to police.

All the victims were rushed to an area hospital. Police believe they will all survive.

No arrests had been made as of early Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).