NEW YORK (PIX11)– The Bronx day care worker arrested Monday for child pornography may have more victims, police said Tuesday.

Silfredo A. Castillo Martinez, 32, was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, but authorities are seeking more information on the suspect who allegedly had multiple pornographic images of sex acts with children, police said.

The defendant worked at Lina’s Garden Day Care on Decatur Avenue between July 2011 and May 2022, police said.

Anyone with information on Castillo Martinez has been asked to contact the police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).