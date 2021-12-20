Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ closes its doors as COVID cases rise, ending its run

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: The cast of Jagged Little Pill performs onstage during the 5th Annual Elsie Fest: Broadway’s Outdoor Music Festival on October 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Elsie Fest )

NEW YORK — Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” announced it will not return to the Great White Way, and instead of reopening after a COVID-prompted closure, it will shut down completely.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL played its final Broadway performance on December 17, 2021. For the tremendous honor and privilege of sharing this incredible experience – thank u. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oTyW5fIHqW — Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) December 21, 2021

“We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story,” the statement posted to Twitter said. “This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, through these trying times.”

The Friday, Dec. 17 performance of the show will serve as its last.

The musical is inspired by the Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name opened on Dec. 5, 2019. It won two Tony awards and a Grammy.

A spike in COVID-19 infections that’s caused long lines at testing centers has created a wave of uncertainty on Broadway. Several shows have closed temporarily throughout the past week or so.

“Hamilton” announced Monday performances for the week have been canceled. More information on upcoming performances will be announced as soon as possible.

The Broadway show had also canceled several shows last week.

“Aladdin,” which was the first Broadway show to cancel several shows in September due to COVID, also announced Monday that performances through Dec. 25 have been canceled.

Performances for “Aladdin” are currently scheduled to resume on Sunday.