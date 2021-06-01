Bernadette Peters talks about Broadway Barks and how Broadway is ready for its comeback

NEW YORK — Bernadette Peters has a career spanning five decades. She has won three Tony Awards, has even Tony nominations, and has been seen in countless Broadway performances and movies.

Yet some would say her most important role is that of pet owner and advocate for Broadway Barks.

Bernadette, along with the late Mary Tyler Moore, founded the organization devoted to finding homes for shelter dogs and cats. In its 23 years, Broadway Barks has featured more than 2,000 cats and dogs.

Approximately 85% of these animals have successfully found their forever homes.

This is the second time the event has gone from the theater district to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal caught up with Bernadette to talk about the event.



