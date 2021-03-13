Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square to benefit theater community

The pandemic left nearly 97,000 people within the theater community without jobs one year ago today. To commemorate the shutdown, the theater community reunited for a pop-up performance.

Even though it was a busy scene in Times Square to witness the Broadway theater community reunite, the rumbles of the subway and city traffic couldn’t muffle their melodic sounds.

The goal was to shine a light on artists who have suffered during the pandemic while celebrating a sense of community and diversity within the arts and NYC.

All performers were paid, and the event was Sponsored by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, NYCNext and the Times Square Alliance.

Allen Rene Louis is Associate Artistic Director of the Broadway Inspirational Voices and writer of the event’s theme song that delivers a message of inspiration through these unprecedented times.

“The words are one that looks back to say like look at this crazy year we’ve been in. But I could hear the sounds of laughter and the tears of joy feeling the air,” he said.

As far as when they will return to the Great White Way, organizers say they’re unsure. The aim is June, but it’s beginning to look more like the fall for some Broadway shows. 

In the meantime, there are outdoor social distancing performances in the works. So stay tuned.

