NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than 50 stars of the stage and screen are spending the night sleeping outside in New York City to raise awareness and money to combat the issue of youth homelessness.

“Sleep Out: Stage and Screen” was held Sunday night in Manhattan. Organizers of the event said that one in 10 youth across the United States will experience homelessness, according to a recent study by the University of Chicago.

In the 11 years since the “Sleep Out” event was first held, it has helped raise more than $3 million.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey reported from Covenant House, where the actors prepared for the night outside.